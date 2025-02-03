Raha Kapoor Adorably Calling Alia Bhatt, 'Mumma Come Here' Will Melt Your Hearts

Mumbai: Bollywood’s favourite couple, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, are often in the spotlight, but these days, it’s their daughter, Raha Kapoor, who has been stealing hearts. The little munchkin is already a fan favourite, and every rare glimpse of her leaves netizens in awe. In a recent heartwarming moment, Raha was spotted in the city with her father, Ranbir Kapoor, while Alia was waiting for them at a private airport. The second Raha saw her mother, she adorably called out, “Mumma, come here!”, leaving everyone around her gushing over the sweet mother-daughter bond.

Born on November 6, 2022, Raha Kapoor is growing up fast, and with each passing day, she becomes even more adorable. Although her parents have been extremely private about their daughter, rarely exposing her to the media, fans eagerly wait for glimpses of the little one.

Raha’s cuteness has already made her one of the most loved star kids, and netizens melt whenever a new detail about her is revealed. With her chubby cheeks and endearing presence, she has already won hearts, and this latest moment of calling out to her mother just proves how much love she has for Alia.

While Alia and Ranbir are at the peak of their careers, they have made it clear that parenthood is their biggest priority. The couple has been careful about maintaining Raha’s privacy, keeping her away from paparazzi attention as much as possible. However, whenever they talk about their daughter in interviews, their eyes light up with pride and joy.

Ranbir Kapoor, known for his reserved nature, has completely transformed into a doting father. He has often spoken about how Raha has changed his life, making him more emotional and responsible. Ranbir, who once lived a carefree life, now has a completely different routine that revolves around his little one. From changing diapers to putting Raha to sleep, Ranbir embraces every aspect of fatherhood wholeheartedly.

Alia Bhatt, too, has beautifully balanced her career and motherhood. Despite her busy schedule, she makes sure to be there for every special moment in Raha’s life. Even when she’s away for shoots, she keeps in constant touch with her little one, proving that no matter how successful she is, being a mother is the most important role for her.