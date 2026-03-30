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NewsEntertainmentPeopleRahul Arunoday Banerjee passes away at 43: Who was the Bengali film star? Know all about actor's life, career and tragic death due to drowning
RAHUL ARUNODOY BANERJEE

Rahul Arunoday Banerjee passes away at 43: Who was the Bengali film star? Know all about actor's life, career and tragic death due to drowning

Bengali actor Rahul Arunoday Banerjee tragically died after slipping and drowning during a TV shoot near Digha, leaving fans and the film fraternity in shock.

Edited By: Ahana Tiwari|Last Updated: Mar 30, 2026, 12:42 PM IST|Source: Bureau
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Rahul Arunoday Banerjee passes away at 43: Who was the Bengali film star? Know all about actor's life, career and tragic death due to drowningRahul Arunoday Banerjee passes away at 43 (Image: X)

Rahul Arunodoy Banerjee passes away: Bengali actor Rahul Arunodoy Banerjee tragically lost his life during a shoot near Digha, according to officials. The incident occurred while filming a TV series, leaving fans and the film fraternity in shock.

Accident Details

Police reported that the mishap took place on Sunday evening at Talsari, near the Odisha-West Bengal border. Rahul was shooting a scene with co-actor Sweta Mishra, performing a dance sequence in knee-deep water, when both allegedly slipped into a ditch.

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Both actors were rushed to Digha Hospital, but unfortunately, Rahul could not be saved. SP Balasore Pratyush Diwakar confirmed that Talsari police were alerted by Digha police and have begun investigating the incident.

Officials also noted that the shooting team had not obtained permission to film at the location. Authorities from Talsari are coordinating with Digha police to determine the circumstances leading to the accident.

Who was Rahul Arunodoy Banerjee?

Rahul Arunodoy Banerjee hailed from a strong film and theatre background. Born to director Biswanath Banerjee, he began acting at a very young age, participating in stage shows with his father’s theatre group, Bijoygor Atmaprakash.

He gained recognition with the 2008 romantic hit ‘Chirodini Tumi Je Amar’, directed by Raj Chakraborty and co-starring Priyanka Sarkar. Before entering films, Rahul had already made a mark on television with the popular Zee Bangla show Khela.

Over the years, Rahul built a strong filmography with notable works including Meghe Dhaka Tara, Byomkesh Phire Elo, and Abar Kanchanjungha. In December 2025, his upcoming psychological thriller Autobi, where he was set to play the role of Shamik, was announced. The film is yet to release.

Personal Life

Rahul was married to actress Priyanka Sarkar, his co-star from Chirodini Tumi Je Amar. The couple tied the knot in 2010 and have a son, Shohoj. Although they separated in 2017, they reconciled in 2023 and were co-parenting their child.

The makers of Bholebaba Paar Karega have not yet released an official statement regarding the incident. Details regarding his last rites are expected to be shared following their consent.

 

(With ANI Inputs)

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