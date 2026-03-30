Rahul Arunoday passes away: Bengali film, TV fraternity demands impartial probe into actor’s tragic death

Kolkata: A section of actors in the Bengali film and television industry on Monday demanded an investigation into the death of actor Rahul Arunoday Banerjee, who tragically passed away while shooting at Talsari beach in Odisha.

Actors Sudipta Chakraborty and Rupanjana Mitra have become vocal in demanding a comprehensive and impartial investigation into his death.

Rupanjana Mitra lashed out on her Instagram Stories following Rahul's death. She asserted, "Filming is taking place without any safety measures; the industry must be held accountable for this. This can no longer be swept under the rug. The so-called Bengali film industry is not a safe environment for artists. Countless artists have worked in this trade, constantly risking their lives. Arunoday was a highly professional artist. Filming was underway at the time. May God not spare those responsible."

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On the other hand, Sudipta Chakraborty, a member of the West Bengal Motion Pictures Artistes' Forum, posted on social media demanding an investigation. She wrote, "I demand a comprehensive and impartial police investigation into the unnatural death at the shooting spot."

Rupsa Guha is a familiar face in the television industry. She, too, initially could not believe the news of Rahul's death. Later, in a Facebook post, she raised a direct question: "Did he fall from the boat, or did he get swept away into the deeper currents of the sea while walking -- during shooting for a drone shot? That is my only question. There is no transparency. We demand transparency.”

On Sunday, the 42-year-old actor was shooting for the television series 'Bhole Baba Paar Karega'. He entered the water at Talsari, just as the tide came in. Reports suggest that he was swept away at that very moment. Technicians subsequently pulled him out of the water. Preliminary reports indicate that his death was caused by drowning. It is reported that he was rushed to a hospital at Digha in the East Midnapore district of West Bengal. However, he passed away before reaching the facility.

A post-mortem examination will be carried out at Tamluk hospital on Monday afternoon. His body will be handed over to his family later in the day.

A case of unnatural death has been registered at the Digha Police Station.

The tragic incident has brought the entire Bengali film and television industry to a standstill. Fellow actors, directors and technicians have expressed shock at the tragic death of the actor.

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Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday evening condoled the death. He was best known for his blockbuster Bengali film, 'Chirodini Tumi Je Amar'. The actor is survived by his mother, his wife, actor Priyanka Sarkar and his 13-year-old son.

Rahul, known in the Bengali television industry for his character roles, had been active in soaps for several years.

He shot to fame with his role in the blockbuster 'Chirodini tumi je amar' in 2008, followed by hits such as 'Tumi asbe bole' (2014), 'Zulfiqar' (2016), 'Byomkesh Gotro' (2018), 'Biday Byomkesh' (2018), 'The Academy of Fine Arts' (2025), among others. He had acted in TV serials such as 'Hargouri pice hotel' and 'Mohonna'.