Rahul Bhat Criticizes Cannes For Prioritizing Fashion; Internet Echoes Call It A ‘Circus'

New Delhi: Actor Rahul Bhat, whose films have twice been officially selected at the Cannes Film Festival, has voiced disappointment over the event’s growing emphasis on style over substance. In an interview with Brut India, Rahul expressed how the festival, once celebrated solely for its cinematic excellence, now seems overshadowed by red carpet glamour and celebrity appearances.

Reflecting on his own experiences, Rahul said, “People come here to take pictures on the red carpet. But I’m proudly saying that I have walked the red carpet. Shouldn’t that be of some value? Instead, I’m having to point out the difference and tell people I was part of official selections.” He emphasised that his presence at Cannes was earned through the merit of his films, not for fashion or publicity stunts.

Rahul shared the struggle of gaining recognition for his work rather than appearances: “I walked the red carpet for real, not for fashion. Not for taking pictures, not for PR machinery. I walked the real red carpet. Two of my movies (‘Ugly’ and ‘Kennedy’) premiered here. What to do? I am forced to tell this to people, but I don’t know how to blow my own trumpet.”

The actor’s sentiments resonate with many online, where users have lamented the festival’s perceived loss of prestige. One Instagram user commented, “Not relevant anymore now.... before it used to be film exclusive, now anyone can go there so it's lost its significance.” Another wrote, “It’s time Cannes realises that it’s a movie’s Mecca, not a pop gathering.”

Some critics have gone further, describing Cannes as a “circus.” Comments like “It's sad to see such a prestigious film festival turn into a circus” and “Cannes has turned into a circus! So sad” were common. One user even compared the festival to a fashion gala: “They have turned a film festival into a ramp walk, Met Gala knockoff at this point.” A humorous remark added, “Soon influencers will go to the Nobel Prize ceremony too... and when it happens, we must know the end is near.”

As Cannes continues to attract a mix of filmmakers, celebrities, and influencers, the debate over its identity and focus remains alive among cinephiles and industry insiders alike.