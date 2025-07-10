New Delhi: Actor Rahul Bhat has officially begun shooting for Madhur Bhandarkar's upcoming film 'The Wives'. The actor gave fans a sneak peek into his first day on set, sparking excitement around his bold new role. Taking to Instagram story section He captioned the post as 'light. camera. drama. The Wives is officially on.'

In The Wives, Bhat steps into the shoes of a high-profile Bollywood personality, a character whose enigmatic presence brings intensity and unpredictability to the narrative. His role in The Wives is expected to mark another significant milestone in his evolving filmography.

Taking to Instagram Madhur Bhandarkar announced the film and updated fans about shooting for his next, The Wives. He shared a photo with actress Mouni Roy as he welcomed her on board. He captioned the post as, 'Today marks the start of my 16th film, TheWives, an original story set in the captivating world of glamour that we I’ve explored over the last four years. Finally bringing this concept-driven project to life is a dream come true. Your blessings and support are invaluable as we embark on this journey. Here’s to crafting something truly special. After the success & critical acclaimed of it’s great to collaborate.'

On the work front, The actor, who began 2025 with a bang through a critically acclaimed performance in Black Warrant, is now all set with an exciting lineup of upcoming films.Bhat recently announced his Hollywood debut with Lost and Found in Kumbh, a cross-cultural drama unveiled at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival.

The release date of the Wives is yet to be announced. The film is being produced by Bhandarkar Entertainment and P J Motion Pictures.