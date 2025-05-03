Raid 2 Box Office Collection Day 2: Ajay Devgn Starrer Mints Rs 31 Crore In Two Days

Raid 2 Box Office Collection Day 2: Ajay Devgn’s much-anticipated Raid 2 is creating waves at the box office. The film has collected over ₹31 crore in just two days. According to Sacnilk, the movie had a thunderous opening, earning ₹19.25 crore on its first day, and approximately ₹11.50 crore on its second day.

Data from Sacnilk suggests that the movie saw an increase in overall Hindi occupancy, reaching 19.23% on Day 2. Ticket sales are expected to rise further over the weekend.

The film has received mixed reviews from audiences.

Directed by Raj Kumar Gupta, Raid 2 was highly anticipated as the sequel to Ajay Devgn’s 2018 hit Raid. Ajay reprises his role as IRS officer Amay Patnaik, while the antagonist, Manohar Dhankar, is played by Riteish Deshmukh.

#Raid2 collected 13.05 cr on its second day. Collection drops 32% compared to the first day . Friday is a working day so it's not a big drop it's normal pic.twitter.com/O4BdKe5rpF — Cineholic (@BASANTPATEL9) May 3, 2025

The star cast also includes Vaani Kapoor, Rajat Kapoor, Saurabh Shukla, Supriya Pathak, and Amit Sial in significant roles.