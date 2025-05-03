Advertisement
RAID 2

Raid 2 Box Office Collection Day 2: Ajay Devgn Starrer Mints Rs 31 Crore In Two Days

Ajay Devgn’s much-anticipated Raid 2  has collected over ₹31 crore in just two days.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 03, 2025, 02:57 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Raid 2 Box Office Collection Day 2: Ajay Devgn Starrer Mints Rs 31 Crore In Two Days (Source: Instagram)

Raid 2 Box Office Collection Day 2: Ajay Devgn’s much-anticipated Raid 2 is creating waves at the box office. The film has collected over ₹31 crore in just two days. According to Sacnilk, the movie had a thunderous opening, earning ₹19.25 crore on its first day, and approximately ₹11.50 crore on its second day.

Data from Sacnilk suggests that the movie saw an increase in overall Hindi occupancy, reaching 19.23% on Day 2. Ticket sales are expected to rise further over the weekend.

The film has received mixed reviews from audiences.

Also Read: Raid 2 Movie X Review: Fans Criticize It As 'A Sequel That Offers Nothing New'

Directed by Raj Kumar Gupta, Raid 2 was highly anticipated as the sequel to Ajay Devgn’s 2018 hit Raid. Ajay reprises his role as IRS officer Amay Patnaik, while the antagonist, Manohar Dhankar, is played by Riteish Deshmukh.

The star cast also includes Vaani Kapoor, Rajat Kapoor, Saurabh Shukla, Supriya Pathak, and Amit Sial in significant roles.

