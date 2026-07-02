/‘Rains and you’: Vicky Kaushal shares romantic monsoon photo with Katrina Kaif, fans can’t get enough

The 'Tiger Zinda Hai' actress wrote, "Last few years you have been a pillar of strength, of love and light with the patience of a saint 99 % of the time (ok maybe 98) I love you not only for who you are (an exemplary human being with a integrity hard to find), but also because you entertain the endless questions that I ask you, about things you cannot possibly know the answer to …. (yes you are now a expert on mythology, AI, waterproofing, make up, health, business, all.“What if” situations in general and everything else in between."