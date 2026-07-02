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  • /‘Rains and you’: Vicky Kaushal shares romantic monsoon photo with Katrina Kaif, fans can’t get enough

‘Rains and you’: Vicky Kaushal shares romantic monsoon photo with Katrina Kaif, fans can’t get enough

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are setting couple goals once again with a dreamy monsoon moment. The actor shared a romantic black-and-white photo with his wife, leaving fans gushing over their chemistry.

Published: Jul 02, 2026, 08:02 PM IST|Updated: Jul 02, 2026, 08:02 PM IST
‘Rains and you’: Vicky Kaushal shares romantic monsoon photo with Katrina Kaif, fans can’t get enough
Image Credit: Vicky Kaushal, Instagram

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