Mumbai: Prateik Babbar’s wedding to longtime girlfriend Priya Banerjee has caused a stir within his family, with his father, veteran actor Raj Babbar, reportedly feeling deeply hurt over being left out of the celebrations.

The intimate wedding, held in Mumbai, saw Prateik tying the knot in the presence of close friends and select guests. However, his decision to exclude his father and half-siblings—Arya Babbar and Juhi Babbar—has led to disappointment within the family.

Speaking to SCREEN, Arya Babbar opened up about the pain his father is experiencing. “Somewhere, we as a family must have failed him,” he admitted. “Not inviting other members of our family—my mother (Nadira Babbar), my sister (Juhi Babbar), or me—could perhaps be understandable. Maybe we have unknowingly hurt him. But not inviting our Papa, his Papa (Raj Babbar)… how can he do this? Papa is very, very hurt.”

Arya further expressed that Prateik’s late mother, legendary actress Smita Patil, would not have wanted this estrangement. “By doing this, Prateik has also hurt his mother, the great Smita Patil ji. If he stops to think for a moment, he would realize that his mother, whom he loves and respects so much, must be very hurt.”

Despite the family rift, Arya made it clear that he holds no resentment toward Prateik. “We have always considered Prateik an integral part of our family. The doors of our hearts are always open to him. We just hope he is happy in his marriage and finds success in his career.”

While Prateik has yet to publicly address the matter, the situation highlights long-standing tensions within the Babbar family. Whether time will heal these wounds remains to be seen.