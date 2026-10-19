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Raj Babbar seeks blessings at Gurgaon’s Sheetla Mata Mandir; Video goes viral

Veteran Bollywood actor and politician Raj Babbar visited the revered Sheetla Mata Mandir in Gurgaon to offer prayers and seek divine blessings.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Oct 19, 2026, 06:10 PM IST|Updated: Oct 19, 2026, 06:10 PM IST
Raj Babbar seeks blessings at Gurgaon’s Sheetla Mata Mandir; Video goes viral
Image Credit: @sheetla_seth_masani_gurugram/Instagram

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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Raj Babbar seeks blessings at Gurgaon’s Sheetla Mata Mandir; Video goes viral
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