Raj Babbar seeks blessings at Gurgaon’s Sheetla Mata Mandir; Video goes viral

New Delhi: Veteran actor and politician Raj Babbar added a touch of spiritual warmth to Gurgaon’s renowned Sheetla Mata Mandir during a recent visit to the sacred shrine.
Arriving at the historic temple complex to pay his respects, the star offered prayers at the altar of Goddess Sheetla, partaking in traditional rituals amidst a quiet and serene atmosphere.
During his visit, temple authorities and security personnel ensured a smooth and seamless darshan for Raj Babbar.
As word of his presence spread through the temple grounds, several local devotees and visitors gathered to catch a glimpse of the actor. Raj Babbar graciously greeted the crowd with folded hands, exchanging warm smiles and briefly interacting with admirers before exiting the premises.
Visuals and video clips of the actor’s temple visit were shared online, quickly gaining traction across social media platforms.
In the viral footage, Raj Babbar can be seen walking through the temple courtyard and taking part in quiet moments of devotion, earning warm reactions from fans and well-wishers online.
The Sheetla Mata Mandir in Gurgaon is one of North India’s most iconic and revered pilgrimage sites, dedicated to Goddess Sheetla—an incarnation of Goddess Durga. The ancient shrine attracts lakhs of devotees throughout the year who arrive to seek blessings for health, prosperity, and peace.
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