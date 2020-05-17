हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Rishi Kapoor

Raj Kapoor, Shammi Kapoor, Shashi Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor, Kareena, Riddhima, spot all the Kapoors in this classic picture

 Rishi Kapoor’s daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni has been sharing memories of him constantly through priceless posts and on Sunday, she added another memorable photo to the album.

Raj Kapoor, Shammi Kapoor, Shashi Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor, Kareena, Riddhima, spot all the Kapoors in this classic picture
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@riddhimakapoorsahniofficial

New Delhi: Late actor Rishi Kapoor’s daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni has been sharing memories of him constantly through priceless posts and on Sunday, she added another memorable photo to the album. It’s a very old picture of the Kapoors, including Shammi Kapoor and Shashi Kapoor’s families.

Raj Kapoor and his wife Krishna Raj Kapoor take a seat in the center row along with daughters-in-law Babita and Neetu Kapoor. Kareena Kapoor and Riddhima appear to be cradled in their arms. But it’s not clear which one is Kareena and which one is Riddhima as the two of them were babies then. Karisma, who is much older to them, takes the front row with uncles Rishi and Rajiv Kapoor.

Randhir Kapoor, Shammi Kapoor and wife Neila Devi, Shashi Kapoor and his family are seen at the back. The Kapoors are all smiles for the photo, which Riddhima captioned as, “Classic,” adding a heart emoticon.

Take a look:

Legendary actors Raj Kapoor, Shammi Kapoor and Shashi Kapoor are children of veteran star Prithvi Raj Kapoor. Raj Kapoor’s family also made it big to the industry with Randhir and Rishi Kapoor and Karisma, Kareena and Ranbir, who is not part of the family photo. They are the fourth generation Kapoors working in the film industry.

Rishi Kapoor died on April 30 in Mumbai. He battled leukemia for two years. His prayer meeting was organised last week with close family members and friends in attendance.

Tags:
Rishi KapoorRiddhima Kapoor SahniNeetu KapoorKareena KapoorKarisma KapoorRaj Kapoor
Next
Story

Amitabh Bachchan mourns late Indian football legends PK Banerjee and Chuni Goswami, hits the gym to stay fit
  • 90,927Confirmed
  • 2,872Deaths

Full coverage

  • 4,719,057Confirmed
  • 313,180Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT2M7S

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman: These steps taken for education sector during lockdown