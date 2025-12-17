Raj Kundra Breaks Silence On Rs 60 Crore Cheating Case, Calls Allegations ‘Baseless And Motivated’

New Delhi: Amid their alleged involvement in a Rs 60 crore cheating case, businessman Raj Kundra has issued a strong statement refuting all allegations levelled against him and actor-wife Shilpa Shetty, calling them “baseless and motivated.”

Kundra clarified that a Quashing Petition has already been filed before the Hon’ble High Court and is currently pending adjudication. He further stated that he has fully cooperated with the investigation and expressed complete faith in the Indian judiciary.

The statement read, “We categorically deny the baseless and motivated allegations being circulated. The issues sought to be raised are being given a criminal colour without any lawful basis. A Quashing Petition has already been filed before the Hon’ble High Court and is pending adjudication.”

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

We categorically deny the baseless and motivated allegations being circulated. The issues sought to be raised are being given a criminal colour without any lawful basis. A Quashing Petition has already been filed before the Hon’ble High Court and is pending adjudication. Having… — Raj Kundra (@onlyrajkundra) December 16, 2025

It further added, “Having fully cooperated with the investigation, we are sanguine that justice will prevail and have complete faith in the law enforcement authorities and the Indian judiciary. We respectfully urge the media to exercise restraint as the matter is sub judice.”

The statement comes after reports claimed that the Mumbai Police registered an FIR against the couple and added Section 420 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) to the case.

Also Read: Rs 60 Crore Cheating Case: Raj Kundra Alleges Part Of Fraud Amount Paid To Bipasha Basu And Neha Dhupia As Fees

Shilpa Shetty–Raj Kundra Rs 60 Crore Cheating Case

For the unversed, Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra are under investigation by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) in connection with an alleged Rs 60 crore fraud case filed by businessman Deepak Kothari.

According to the complaint, Kothari has alleged that the couple took funds from him under the pretext of expanding their business but allegedly misused the money for personal purposes, resulting in losses amounting to over Rs 60 crore.

Recently, a Look Out Circular (LOC) was issued against the couple to prevent them from travelling abroad. When they approached the Bombay High Court seeking suspension of the LOC, the court directed them to deposit Rs 60 crore or furnish a bank guarantee.