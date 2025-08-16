Raj Kundra Defends Kidney Donation Offer To Premanand Maharaj, Rejects 'PR Stunt' Claims

New Delhi: Businessman Raj Kundra, husband of Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty, was recently seen visiting spiritual leader Premanand Ji Maharaj in Vrindavan. During his visit, Kundra offered to donate one of his kidneys after the Maharaj revealed that both his kidneys had failed and he had been living with the condition for the past 10 years.

However, after the video of his gesture went viral, several people accused the reality TV star of staging a "PR stunt."

Addressing the criticism in a social media post, Kundra wrote: "Strange world we live in when someone chooses to offer a part of themselves to save another’s life, it’s mocked as a PR stunt. If compassion is a stunt, may the world see more of it. If humanity is a strategy, may more people adopt it. I’m not defined by labels the media or trolls throw at me."

Strange world we live in when someone chooses to offer a part of themselves to save another’s life, it’s mocked as a PR stunt. If compassion is a stunt, may the world see more of it. If humanity is a strategy, may more people adopt it. I’m not defined by labels the media or… — Raj Kundra (@onlyrajkundra) August 15, 2025

He further added: "My past does not cancel my present choices, and my present intentions are not for you to measure with your cynicism. Judge less, love more you might just save a life too."

Also Read: Raj Kundra Offers His Kidney To Premanand Maharaj, Watch How Spiritual Guru Responded

What Premanand Maharaj Replied

After Raj Kundra's offer, the spiritual guru said, "It’s enough for me that you stay happy. Until the call comes, we won’t leave this world because of a kidney. But I accept your goodwill from the heart."

Shilpa Shetty also asked Premanand Maharaj how to go about Radha Naam Jaap and he explained it to her.

Raj Kundra, Shilpa Shetty Face Legal Troubles

The controversy comes at a time when Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty are entangled in legal issues. A Mumbai-based businessman has accused the couple of defrauding him of ₹60 crore, claiming that funds meant for business expansion were diverted for personal use.

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) is investigating the matter. The couple’s legal representative has dismissed the allegations as “baseless” and “malicious.”

"There is no criminality involved, and our auditors have submitted all the necessary supporting documents from time to time, as requested by the EOW, including detailed cash flow statements," the lawyer said.