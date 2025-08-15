Raj Kundra Offers His Kidney To Premanand Maharaj, Watch How Spiritual Guru Responded

New Delhi: Actress Shilpa Shetty and businessman husband Raj Kundra recently visited famous spiritual guru Premanand Maharaj in Vrindavan. A video of their brief interaction has now caught attention on social media. Reason? Firstly, it coincides at a time when the couple is facing Rs 60 crore cheating case and also because of what Raj Kundra said to the guru. Let's break it down:

Raj Kundra Offers Kidney To Premanand Maharaj

During their meeting, Shilpa and Raj are seen seated right in front of Maharaj and listening patiently to his noble words and advice. Catching a moment in between to talk after the spiritual guru explains how important it is to surrender to the almighty and do Radha Naam Jaap, revealing that both his kidney have failed and yet he's been living with the condition for 10 long years. After this, Raj Kundra said, "I’ve been following you for the past two years. I have no questions because your videos always answer any doubts or fears I have. You are an inspiration to everyone. I know about your health condition, and if I can help, one of my kidneys is yours."

What Premanand Maharaj Replied

After Raj Kundra's offer, the spiritual guru said, "It’s enough for me that you stay happy. Until the call comes, we won’t leave this world because of a kidney. But I accept your goodwill from the heart."

Shilpa Shetty also asked Premanand Maharaj how to go about Radha Naam Jaap and he explained it to her.

Shilpa Shetty-Raj Kundra Cheating Case

This visit comes amid the couple being booked in connection with the Rs 60.4 crore cheating case. The case, linked to a now-defunct company Best Deal TV Pvt Ltd, involves a complaint by Mumbai-based businessman Deepak Kothari, who has accused the couple of defrauding him of over Rs 60 crore in a loan-cum-investment deal between 2015 and 2023, according to IANS.

Their advocate, Prashant Patil, on Thursday issued a statement calling the case 'baseless' and said it is aimed at maligning the reputation of his clients.