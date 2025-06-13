New Delhi: The Karan Johar-hosted reality show, The Traitors, is creating a huge buzz after the release of its first three episodes on June 12. Raj Kundra, in particular, stole the limelight for his innocent and kind-hearted personality. As the show revolves around a strategic game of trust, deception, survival, and identifying the real traitor from the innocent, Raj Kundra proved that he came to win hearts and not play mind games

In the show's second episode, Raj Kundra was identified as a traitor. During his exit from the show, Raj Kundra acknowledged that he cannot lie or deceive anyone just to win the show. In fact, he even shared, 'I came to The Traitors to win hearts & friends As I take an exit, I feel that my wife is right. She says that I cannot lie to save my life, and it's not who I am. I am glad that I stayed true to myself. I extend my best wishes to all the participants of The Traitors.'

Throughout his time on The Traitors, Raj Kundra ensured to participate with his best, whether doing physical tasks or displaying mindful tactics. As the game unfolded, betrayals and mind games tested everyone's friendships, however, Raj Kundra's compassion and kindness shone the brightest. Though he lost the game, he ensured to win hearts.

Along with Raj Kundra, Sahil Salathia, Lakshmi Manchu and Karan Kundrra were the evicted contestants from the show.

The star-studded cast of the Traitors featured a diverse mix of entertainment personalities, including Karan Kundrra, Anshula Kapoor, Ashish Vidyarthi, Elnaaz Norouzi, Harsh Gujral, Jannat Zubair, Janvee Gaurr, Apoorva Mukhija (The Rebel Kid), Jasmine Bhasin, Lakshmi Manchu, Maheep Kapoor, Mukesh Chhabra, Nikita Luther, Purav Jha, Raftaar, Uorfi Javed, Sahil Salathia, Sudhanshu Pandey, and Sufi Motiwala.

As The Traitors was poised to deliver an edge-of-the-seat experience, Raj Kundra won hearts with his soft-hearted personality.

Produced by BBC Studios India Productions, The Indian adaptation of IDTV’s BAFTA and Emmy award-winning global format, The Traitors, in collaboration with All3Media International.

The first three episodes of The Traitors are now available to stream, with new episodes dropping every Thursday at 8 PM on Prime Video.