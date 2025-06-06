Raj Kundra Plans to Give Shilpa Shetty a Memorable Birthday! Actor is Determined to make it Unforgettable for His Lady Love



New Delhi: Shilpa Shetty is aging like fine wine, and she's turning a year wiser on 8th June. Her husband, Raj Kundra, is celebrating her birthday month, and he is excited to give her an unforgettable birthday experience, something that will stay in their memory book forever. Though Raj has not spilled the deets about his plans.

Acknowledging Shilpa Shetty's unwavering presence in his life, Raj Kundra feels blessed to have a wonder woman who has been his biggest supporter, strength, and cheerleader. And Raj finds this moment as the right opportunity to celebrate the woman of his life.

Raj Kundra, who does not miss a beat to express love towards Shilpa Shetty, has raised excitement among the netizens, who are curious to know the birthday gesture. Recently, he kickstarted celebrating Shilpa's birthday month by sharing a video, featuring a series of heartwarming moments between the duo. Additionally, he also penned a sweet note that read, “Hello June… the month that gave me my greatest blessing. As your birthday month begins, I just want to say every day with you feels like a celebration. Here’s to the woman who fills my life with love, strength, and laughter. Can’t wait to celebrate YOU all month long.”

Now, all eyes are on Raj Kundra's grand gesture to treat Shilpa Shetty with the birthday of her life!