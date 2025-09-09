Mumbai: As her “darling cookie” turned 50 on Tuesday, actress Shilpa Shetty penned a heartfelt note for husband Raj Kundra on his milestone birthday, praying that he is always protected and blessed. Shilpa took to Instagram, where she shared two pictures and a video of her husband. In the glimpses shared by the actress, Raj is seen offering his prayers.

For the caption, she wrote: “My darling Cookie, On this milestone birthday, I pray you always stay blessed and protected. We’re so lucky to have you in our lives. Wishing you miles of smiles , great health and success Rab MEHAR kare.”

Take A Look At The Post:

It was in February 2009, Shilpa got engaged to Raj Kundra, with whom she was co-owner of the Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket team Rajasthan Royals.

The two married on 22 November 2009. She gave birth to a son on 21 May 2012. The couple had a second child, a girl, on 15 February 2020 via surrogacy. Raj was recently seen in the Punjabi film “Mehar”.

The film is the moving story of Karamjit, a man from rural Punjab struggling to reclaim his lost dignity as a father, husband, and son. Life may have broken him, but with quiet determination, he rises again to prove his worth to his family. Shilpa and Raj recently kept Sukhmani Sahib Paath at their home to seek blessings for the success of Kundra's recently released Punjabi drama "Mehar".

Meanwhile, Shilpa was last seen in “Sukhee” by Sonal Joshi in her directorial debut. A humorous slice-of-life tale about 38-year-old Punjabi housewife Sukhpreet "Sukhee" Kalra, who, sick of her routine existence, travels to Delhi to attend her high school reunion. She will next be seen in KD: The Devil, a Kannada action drama film directed by Prem.

The film stars Dhruva Sarja in the titular role, alongside Sanjay Dutt, Shilpa Shetty, V. Ravichandran, Ramesh Aravind, Reeshma Nanaiah and Nora Fatehi.