Raj Kundra's police remand extended till July 27, cops suspect porn money used in online betting

New Delhi: Businessman Raj Kundra's police custody has been extended till July 27, 2021. He was arrested by the Crime Branch of Mumbai Police in a case relating to the creation of pornographic films and publishing them through some apps on Monday night (July 19, 2021).

According to ANI: Police produced Shilpa Shetty's husband & businessman Raj Kundra and Ryan Thorpe before Magistrate Court and sought 7 days further police custody, in connection with a case relating to the production of pornographic films

Police suspect that money earned from pornography was used for online betting. This is why transactions between Raj Kundra's Yes bank account and United Bank of Africa account need to be investigated, Mumbai Police tells Court — ANI (@ANI) July 23, 2021

In yet another update in the sensational case of pornography involving businessman Raj Kundra, the Mumbai Crime Branch officials are now suspecting an online betting angle. Adult movies have been recovered from controversial app HotShots and san box seized.

Cops are investigating a deal that took place between Raj Kundra and a dealer regarding 19 adult films. Crime Branch officials told the court that they are suspecting that money earned from porn was being used in online betting. Kundra's laptop has been seized, 48 TB data recovered along with 51 adult movies.

The police have recorded Viaan Industries accountant's statement, and according to him, every month as much as 4000 to 10,000 pounds were spent. The vouchers and bills were shared with Raj Kundra. Besides, so far, the IT developer's statement has also been recorded.

It has been learnt that a day after Kundra's arrest, the accountant deleted some data and now recovery of it is underway, stated the officials.

Kundra was booked under IPC Sections 420 (cheating), 34 (common intention), 292 and 293 (related to obscene and indecent advertisements and displays), and relevant sections of the IT Act and the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act.