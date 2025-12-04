New Delhi: Pan-India star Samantha Ruth Prabhu tied the knot with The Family Man Director Raj Nidimoru in a private ceremony at Linga Bhairavi Temple in Isha Yoga Centre, Coimbatore on December 1, 2025. The surprise announcement of her wedding kept the social media abuzz with all news related to the couple and their personal lives. Raj's ex-wife Shyyamali De has finally broken her silence after the incident.

Shyyamali De Breaks Her Silence

Shyyamali De took to her Instagram handle and wrote longish note reading:

"Thank you for all the kindness—the good wishes, the warm words, and all the blessings. I spent a sleepless night tossing and turning, debating, and realised it would be ungrateful and churlish not to acknowledge all the good that is coming to me. I have been practising Meditation on Twin Hearts for many years now. Doing the meditation involves blessing Mother Earth and all persons and beings with peace, love, forgiveness, hope, light, joy, loving-kindness, goodwill, and the will to do good. As a friend reminded me, what I am receiving now is simply that energy returning. I have no team, no PR, no staff, or associates managing my page. I am personally responding while dealing with something that needs my full presence.

On 9 November, my Jyotish guru was diagnosed with Stage 4 cancer, which has unfortunately metastasised to multiple parts of the body, including the brain. I am sure you all will understand where my attention must be right now. So, a humble request: please keep this space clean. Thank you... thank you... thank you... May every person, every being be blessed with good health, happiness, prosperity, and spirituality."

Samantha Marries Raj Nidimoru

For the intimate wedding, Samantha wore a traditional red saree and Raj in a of-white silk kurta-pyjama over a bandgala Nehru Jacket in golden hue. Both bride and groom complemented each other's attire and looked much-in-love. The wedding was an intimate affair with only 30 guests in attendance, as per HT report.

The Isha Foundation later confirmed that the couple wed in a Bhuta Shuddhi Vivaha ceremony at the Linga Bhairavi Devi temple, calling it as an intimate gathering attended by close friends and family, as per NDTV report.