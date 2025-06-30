Raja Chaudhary Opens Up On Ex-Wife Shweta Tiwari, Her Second Failed Marriage And Daughter Palak Tiwari

New Delhi: Actor Raja Chaudhary, in his latest interview with Hindi Rush, opened up on many things personal. He talked about his divorce from ex-wife Shweta Tiwari, her failed second marriage and daughter, Palak Tiwari's rumoured relationship.

Raja Chaudhary On Ex-Wife Shweta Tiwari

In an interview with Hindi Rush, he shared, “Resolving an issue or not is secondary, what is important is that, as humans, we need to have at least one conversation about the issue. Instead of creating that opportunity, Shweta brutally decided to take my daughter away from me. This is not right. She did this because she was more influential and powerful.”

“This divorce cost me all my money. It was like I died in a plane crash while she survived. She took away everything. She created a situation where nobody was ready to even rent out their house to me. She ruined my image. It was the court that helped me get back one of my flats (bought by my parents). If it was left to Shweta, she would never have given me a single penny.”

When asked if Shweta was the earning member and he was looking after the child at home, Raja said, "You could say that. She was earning more, I was earning less. I was working too, but does that even matter? A man earns his whole life — the day a woman earns, she feels it was her money. Aadmi toh kabhi nahi kehta yeh mera paisa hai. Aurat ka paisa aurat ka paisa hogaya, ajeeb natak hai. Fir baatien hongi ki kandhe se kandha milake chalenge, barabari karenge, abey kahan ho barabari ke layak? Chaar rupay dekhke tumhari neyaat badal gayi."

Raja Chaudhary on Shweta's Second Husband

Raja claimed that Shweta introduced ex-husband Abhinav as a brother and said, "Uske bhai the. Kehti toh sabko bhai thi. Are Kohli (Abhinav Kohli) ko bhi bhai bhai kehti thi. 'Bhai hai mera, bhai ka dost hai'. Badme voh lover bann gaya, husband bann gaya. Bad story.

He added, "Dubara jab Shweta ne shaadi ki (Abhinav se) toh voh ladka bhi rote rote aaya mere pass jab uska firse chakkar chala ki main kya karun btaaun. Voh bola, ‘Main toh uske saath tha jab aapka divorce case chala ab merepe aise apda aagyi."

Raja On Daughter Palak

Raja confessed that despite all the restrictions, he sometimes chats with Palak on social media. “I keep writing her letters every now and then sharing my life updates with her. However, she is busy building her career, so she barely makes any time for me.” He claimed even when he was married to Shweta, he did all the planning for Palak’s future. “Shweta is an illiterate, how would she even know what our kid should study. Now, these things are planned by Google: Baap ki kisko zarurat hai?”

Raja Chaudhary and Shweta Tiwari got married in 1998 and welcomed their daughter, Palak Tiwari, in 2000. However, in 2007, Shweta filed for divorce citing issues such as alcoholism and accusing him of domestic violence. Their divorce was finalised in 2012.