Rajat Bedi calls Aryan Khan’s The Ba***ds of Bollywood ‘pure fiction’ amid controversy

Mumbai: Actor Rajat Bedi has reacted to producer Viveck Vaswani’s criticism of Aryan Khan’s debut Netflix show, The Ba***ds of Bollywood, especially over the scene where a director is shown kicking a woman in the scene.

In an exclusive conversation with IANS, Rajat distanced himself from the controversy and maintained that the show is purely fictional.

“There is a controversy, please don't put me in it. What Vivek Ji has said is his opinion. The scene is a fiction, it is a dream that Aryan has presented. There is no reality in it,” he said.

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He further added, “It is not in real. Aryan has shot it as a dream scene and fictional and not real.”

The response comes after Viveck Vaswani raised objections to the show’s darker portrayal of the industry.

Also Read | Aryan Khan wins Best debutant director of the year for The Ba***ds of Bollywood, Receives honour from Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis

Viveck had stated that he had “never seen anything like this in Bollywood,” calling it an exaggerated representation and urging for balance in storytelling.

He specifically objected to a scene depicting a director kicking a woman to the ground, further saying he had never witnessed such behaviour in the industry and had not encountered “such evil people.”

Reacting to the ongoing debate, Rajat said audience response ultimately matters. “Audiences have given their verdict and they have loved it. Now Vivek ji can say whatever,” he said.

Talking about “B***ads of Bollywood,” the series marked Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan’s debut as a director and premiered on September 18, 2025.

The show also marked Rajat Bedi’s return to the screen and featured an ensemble cast including Lakshya Lalwani, Seher Bamba, Sahil Mehta, Mona Singh and Bobby Deol in key roles.