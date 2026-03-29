Rajat Dalal marries longtime girlfriend, shares dreamy wedding glimpse - SEE PIC

Fitness influencer and former Bigg Boss 18 contestant Rajat Dalal has delighted fans with a surprise wedding announcement on social media. The influencer tied the knot in an intimate ceremony and shared the first glimpses from his special day, leaving followers both shocked and thrilled.

Intimate Ceremony Takes Fans by Surprise

Rajat Dalal took to Instagram on Sunday to reveal the joyful news, posting a series of pictures from what appeared to be a private and picturesque wedding celebration. The unexpected announcement caught many fans off guard, as the influencer had kept details about his personal life largely under wraps.

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The photos showcased Rajat dressed in traditional wedding attire, beaming with happiness as he posed with his bride. The couple was seen sharing candid moments, gazing into each other’s eyes and celebrating amid vibrant smoke crackers, adding a dreamy aesthetic to the ceremony.

Despite the excitement, Rajat chose not to reveal his wife’s identity.

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Earlier Hints About His Relationship

Interestingly, Rajat had earlier dropped subtle hints about his relationship in an interaction with Film Window. During the conversation, he revealed that he was in a relationship, referring to the woman as his girlfriend at the time.

He had also expressed his intention to take the relationship forward, stating that he hoped to one day call her his wife, a statement that has now come full circle with the wedding announcement.

Emotional Caption and Social Media Post

Sharing the wedding pictures, Rajat wrote in Hindi, “Jeevan ke ek naye pehlu ki shuruaat,” which translates to “The beginning of a new chapter in life.”

Take a look:

Celebrities and Fans Pour in Congratulations

Soon after the post went live, congratulatory messages flooded the comments section from fans and fellow celebrities.

Popular influencer Mr Faisu wrote, “Bhot bhot mubarak mera bhai.”

Meanwhile, Arbaz Patel commented, “Hey Mashallah congratulations mere bhai.”

Actor Kashish Kapoor expressed her surprise, writing, “You’re married!!!! Omg!!! Congratulations!!!”

Munawar Faruqui humourously wrote, "Car speed control karane wali aa gaiii!! Bahot Mubarak mere bhai aur bhabhi ko."

Other well-known personalities, including Nikki Tamboli and Krishna Shroff, also sent their best wishes to the newlyweds.

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Rajat Shares Gratitude with Fans

Following the overwhelming response, Rajat shared a heartfelt message on his Instagram Story, thanking fans for their constant love and support.

He said, “Jis hisaab se aap sabne pyaar diya aur saath diya, aapne zindagi mein itni aage leke aaye ho… saare chhote-bade bhai aashirwad dein.”

On the professional front, Rajat Dalal was last seen in the reality show The 50. Known for his strong personality and fitness-focused content, he continues to enjoy a growing fanbase across social media platforms.