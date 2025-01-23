Rajat Dalal Openly Threatens Bigg Boss 18 Winner Karanveer Mehra After He Slams The Former’s Fans In His Post

Mumbai: The feud between Bigg Boss 18 winner Karanveer Mehra and Rajat Dalal has escalated to new heights, with tensions spilling over to social media. Following Karanveer’s victory, he took to Instagram to call out Rajat Dalal’s fans for their abusive behaviour towards him and his loved ones.

In a fiery post on his Instagram stories, Karanveer addressed the trolling, hate, and personal attacks he has faced since his win. He labelled Rajat Dalal’s fans as a “faceless and baseless army” and accused them of crossing all boundaries of decency.

Karanveer wrote, “To all the trollers, haters, age and body shamers, chappris sitting on tappris, THE FACELESS BASELESS DALAL JHUND—who call themselves ARMY! You have crossed all boundaries of humanity and disgraced me and my family for merely giving my opinion (when asked).”

He further criticised them for bombarding his social media posts with hate and accused them of misusing democracy in the name of free speech. Karanveer didn’t hold back, adding, “You are not fans; you are goons. Khareede hue paaltu ho (you are bought and tame) with no social standing. Trophy toh le udaa janta ka laal (the people’s favourite took the trophy).”

The post ended with hashtags like #thokotaali and #dabbangdhawan, highlighting his triumph over the backlash.

Rajat Dalal, who was among the finalists and a favourite among certain fan groups, didn’t stay silent. In response to Karanveer’s accusations, Rajat shared a video addressing the issue and issued a veiled warning. Referring to Karanveer’s public remarks, he said, “Dikkat ho sakti hai. Khyaal rakho apna (There could be trouble. Take care of yourself).”

While Rajat didn’t explicitly clarify what he meant, the statement was perceived as a threat by many, further fueling the controversy.

The animosity between the fanbases of Karanveer and Rajat has been intense since the Bigg Boss 18 finale. While Karanveer’s supporters celebrated his win, Rajat’s fans flooded social media with abusive comments, leading to a toxic environment. Karanveer’s Instagram post was a direct response to this trolling.