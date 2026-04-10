Rajesh Kumar cuts Rs 2 crore debt to Rs 20 Lakh; says sisters quit high-paying overseas jobs to join his farming venture

Actor Rajesh Kumar, widely remembered for his role as Rosesh in Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, once surprised fans by stepping away from the entertainment industry to pursue organic farming. Returning to his hometown in Bihar, he immersed himself in agriculture, launching an app, selling organic produce, and even running a vegetable cart outside his son’s school during tough times.

Sisters quit global careers to join him

In a recent revelation to Bollywood Bubble, Rajesh shared that his sisters, who had been living in the United States and Finland for over 25 years, made a life-changing decision to join him in farming. Around his 50th birthday in January, his elder sister resigned from her high-paying job in the US and moved back to India as a birthday gift. Soon after, his younger sister followed suit, leaving her job in Finland to support the family’s agricultural venture.

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Reassuring his fans, he shared that he has largely overcome his financial struggles, with only 10–15% of the debt left to repay, and hinted at an upcoming new venture, something unique, yet still connected to farming.

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Challenges of Rural Life and Connectivity

Despite their enthusiasm, the transition to rural life has not been easy. Rajesh noted that his sisters often struggle with limited internet access in the village, where connectivity is still restricted to 2G services. Efforts to improve infrastructure have been slow, adding to their adjustment challenges.

Rajesh also opened up about the financial difficulties he faced while scaling his farming business. What began as a passion project eventually resulted in losses exceeding Rs 2 crore. He revealed that only a small portion of the debt now remains.

Early Failures and Personal Struggles

Recalling his initial attempts, Rajesh said he had leased 20 acres of land in Palghar in 2019. However, unexpected floods destroyed over 15,000 saplings, leading to repeated failures. Financial pressure mounted as EMIs bounced and debts accumulated, forcing him to abandon the farm temporarily.

At one of his lowest points, the actor had just Rs 2,500 in his bank account while working abroad, highlighting the depth of his struggles before making a gradual recovery.