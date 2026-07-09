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  • /Rajesh Sharma hospitalised after 'Fauji' shoot: AICWA calls for high-level probe into on-set incident

Rajesh Sharma hospitalised after 'Fauji' shoot: AICWA calls for high-level probe into on-set incident

The All Indian Cine Workers Association has demanded a high-level investigation after veteran actor Rajesh Sharma reportedly fell critically ill while shooting for Prabhas' upcoming film 'Fauji'. The body has also questioned the safety and emergency medical protocols at the filming location.

Published: Jul 09, 2026, 04:43 PM IST|Updated: Jul 09, 2026, 04:43 PM IST
Rajesh Sharma hospitalised after 'Fauji' shoot: AICWA calls for high-level probe into on-set incident
Image Credit: Rajesh Sharma, Instagram

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