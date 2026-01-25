Advertisement
RAJINIKANTH

Rajinikanth gifts gold chain to Madurai fan who sells parottas at Rs 5 for the poor

Actor Rajinikanth gifted a gold chain to a fan in Madurai who operates a parotta stall and sells the food at a highly subsidized price of Rs 5 to help the poor.

|Last Updated: Jan 25, 2026, 05:17 PM IST|Source: IANS
Rajinikanth gifts gold chain to Madurai fan who sells parottas at Rs 5 for the poor(Source: IANS)

Chennai: Superstar Rajinikanth, who recently met an ardent fan of his from Madurai who runs an eatery in which he sells parottas at an economical price of Rs five a piece for the sake of the poor, has now gifted the fan a gold chain in appreciation of his honourable efforts.

Sources close to the actor shared pictures of the actor meeting his ardent fan, Rajini Sekar from Madurai along his family members. They also shared a picture of the actor gifting the fan a gold chain. The pictures have now gone viral on the Internet.

On the work front, Rajinikanth is currently working on director Nelson's 'Jailer 2'. The actor had only recently confirmed that he would be beginning work on director Cibi Chakravarthy's film in April this year.

Rajinikanth, who met his fans outside his residence on the festival day of Pongal earlier this month, was asked about his eagerly-awaited upcoming film with director Cibi Chakravarthy, which is being produced by actor Kamal Haasan's production house Raaj Kamal Films International. Responding to the question, Rajinikanth had said, "Shooting is to begin in April this year. It will be a proper commercial entertainer."

The film has triggered excitement ever since actor, producer and politician Kamal Haasan announced that his production house, Raaj Kamal Films International (RKFI), would be producing the film, tentatively being referred to as #Thalaivar173.

It may be recalled that one of Tamil cinema's most successful directors, Sundar C, was to originally direct this film, which Kamal Haasan had said would be a magnum opus. However, to everybody's surprise, director Sundar C later opted out of the project.

Soon after Sundar C's exit, the makers, in the new year, announced that director Cibi Chakravarthy would be directing the film. Music for the film, which has the tag line 'Every family has a hero' is to be scored by Anirudh.

