Rajinikanth health update: Actor to be discharged today, says hospital

New Delhi: South superstar Rajinikanth who had been admitted to Apollo Hospitals, Hyderabad, will be discharged on Sunday (December 27), the hospital said in a statement. According to the health bulletin released earlier in the day, his medical reports were not ‘alarming’.

Rajinikanth was hospitalised on Friday (December 25) due to “severe hypertension and exhaustion”. The hospital in its statement released on Sunday afternoon said, "His blood pressure has been stabilised and he is feeling much better. In view of his improved medical condition, he is being discharged from the hospital today.”

Rajinikanth has been advised “complete bed rest” for a week, “minimal physical activity” and to “avoid any activity that increases the risk of contracting COVID-19”.

Famous South critic Ramesh Bala took to Twitter to post the latest update related to Rajinikanth’s discharge.

Superstar @rajinikanth is feeling much better. He is being discharged from the hospital today. pic.twitter.com/Z4aHSI1Xf6 — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) December 27, 2020

Rajinikanth was in Hyderabad shooting for his upcoming film ‘Annaatthe’. Its shoot was halted on Wednesday (December 23) after four crew members had tested COVID-19 positive. However, Rajinikanth had tested negative.

The star cast of the movie also includes Nayanthara, Keerthy Suresh, Prakash Raj, Khushbu Sundar in prominent roles.