Rajinikanth Marks 50 Years In Films, PM Modi Extends Wishes: ‘Iconic Journey’

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has congratulated superstar Rajinikanth on completing 50 years of cinematic journey.

"Congratulations to Thiru Rajinikanth Ji on completing 50 glorious years in the world of cinema. His journey has been iconic, with his diverse roles having left a lasting impact on the minds of people across generations. Wishing him continued success and good health in the times to come," the Prime Minister said in a post on X.

In response to PM Modi's special message, the 'Coolie' star expressed his gratitude.

"Respected @narendramodi Modi ji, I am deeply grateful for your warm wishes. It is truly an honour to receive them from a leader I have long held in the highest regard. Thank you for your kind words. Jai Hind," the actor wrote.

Earlier, the actor received a string of greetings and congratulatory messages from his friends and superstars from the film industry, including Kamal Haasan, Mammootty, and Mohanlal. Rajinikanth thanked his colleagues, friends, and fans for their support, while also sending a special thanks to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and other state political leaders.

Amid the celebrations, Rajinikanth has made a blockbuster return to theatres with the release of his film, 'Coolie' on August 14.

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the film also featured Nagarjuna, Sathyaraj, Soubin Shahir, and Shruti Haasan. Bollywood star Aamir Khan is seen in a special character named 'Dahaa' in the movie.