Rajinikanth Turns 75: Kamal Haasan, Mohanlal, Dhanush And Other South Stars Send Wishes For 'Thalaiva'
RAJINIKANTH TURNS 75

Rajinikanth Turns 75: Kamal Haasan, Mohanlal, Dhanush And Other South Stars Send Wishes For 'Thalaiva'

Superstar Rajinikanth celebrated his 75th birthday on December 12, 2025, an occasion marked by an outpouring of heartfelt wishes from fans, political leaders .

|Last Updated: Dec 12, 2025, 04:57 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Rajinikanth Turns 75: Kamal Haasan, Mohanlal, Dhanush And Other South Stars Send Wishes For ‘Thalaiva’(Source: X)

Chennai: A legend in himself, superstar Rajinikanth, fondly known as 'Thalaiva', celebrated his 75th birthday on Friday, with fans and fellow stars across the South Indian film industry pouring in warm wishes.
 
From Tollywood to Kollywood, prominent figures like Kamal Haasan, Dhanush, and Mohanlal, among others, joined the chorus of greetings for the 'Coolie' actor.
 
Taking to his X handle, actor-politician Kamal Haasan penned a heartwarming note for his friend and co-star, celebrating Rajinikanth's journey."75 years of a remarkable life. 50 years of legendary cinema. Happy birthday, my friend," Haasan wrote.

Dadasaheb Phalke Award-winning actor Mohanlal penned a beautiful message for Rajinikanth, offering a shoutout to the actor's 50 years in cinema.

Raghava Lawrence added, "Happy Birthday Thalaiva @rajinikanth! I pray to Ragavendra Swamy for your good health. May you live a long life. Guruve Saranam."

Actor Varalaxmi Sarathkumar also shared her warm wishes as she wrote, "Happpyyyyy birthdayyyyy to our one and only superrrr starrrrrr @rajinikanth sirrrrrr... we love you..!!!"

Rajinikanth's former son-in-law, actor Dhanush, also shared his greetings for the superstar and wrote, "Happy birthday thalaiva. @rajinikanth."

Sibi Sathyaraj wrote, "Wishing our beloved #Superstar @rajinikanth sir a very happy bday filled with happiness,good health and joy.Congratulations for the 50 glorious years in Indian Cinema dear sir."

Actor Yogi Babu shared a scene from their film and wished Rajinikanth with, "Wish you happy birthday super star @rajinikanth Sir."

Also Read: Happy Birthday Rajinikanth: How Rich Is South Indian Superstar - A Look At His Luxury Cars, Assets, And MASSIVE Net Worth Surpassing Salman Khan

On the other hand, the makers of 'Jailer 2' also offered glimpses from the actor's birthday celebrations from the film's set, showing the team taking part in cake-cutting.

Fans around the world also made the day memorable, leading online campaigns, trending hashtags, and celebrating the actor's iconic films. Social media platforms have been flooded with birthday wishes, fan art, and videos.
 
Rajinikanth, affectionately known as "Thalaiva" (leader) by his legion of fans, remains one of the most revered and influential figures in Indian cinema. With a career spanning over four decades, he has starred in numerous films across languages, including Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Hindi, and English. 

