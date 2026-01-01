Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3002158https://zeenews.india.com/people/rajinikanth-wishes-happy-new-year-2026-to-his-fans-in-filmy-style-3002158.html
NewsEntertainmentPeopleRajinikanth Wishes Happy New Year 2026 To His Fans In Filmy Style!
NEW YEAR 2026

Rajinikanth Wishes Happy New Year 2026 To His Fans In Filmy Style!

New Year 2026: Rajinikanth, affectionately known as Thalaiva by his legion of fans, remains one of the most revered and influential figures in Indian cinema.

|Last Updated: Jan 01, 2026, 11:40 AM IST|Source: ANI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Rajinikanth Wishes Happy New Year 2026 To His Fans In Filmy Style!Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Chennai: Megastar Rajinikanth on Thursday extended warm New Year greetings but with a filmy twist. He shared one of the scenes from his film 'Muthu'.

The 18-second clip from Muthu features Rajinikanth riding a chariot with Meena accompanying him. As she asks him if he is taking the correct route, he says, "who knows, trust God, trust your process and keep moving."

"Wishing you all a very Happy New Year 2026. God bless," he captioned the post.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Rajinikanth, affectionately known as "Thalaiva" (leader) by his legion of fans, remains one of the most revered and influential figures in Indian cinema. With a career spanning over four decades, he has starred in numerous films across languages, including Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Hindi, and English.

Some of his memorable movies include 'Shivaji: The Boss', Annaamalai, Thalapathi, Padaiyappa, Robot, Jailer, and others. 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Astra Mk-2 Air-To-Air Missile
How China’s Failed PL-15 Missile Is Supercharging Astra Mk-2, IAF’s Air Power
Delhi air quality
Delhi Records Best Air Quality In 7 Years For 2025, Barring COVID Period
PM Modi PRAGATI meeting
PM Modi Chairs 50th PRAGATI Meeting; Reviews Projects Worth ₹40,000 Crore
Indian Airforce
IAF Names New Vice Chief Of Air Staff Effective New Year 2026
Gas prices
IGL Slashes Domestic PNG Prices By ₹0.70/SCM In Delhi-NCR Starting New Year
Maharashtra DGP
Sadanand Date, 26/11 Hero Who Took Kasab Appointed As New Maharashtra DGP
Rajasthan
Explosives Laden Car Recovered In Rajasthan Ahead Of New Year Celebrations
Wi-Fi service
How Train Wi-Fi Works: Does Connection Get Lost At 120 km/hr?
Travel & Tourism
Early Birds Steal The Show At Sydney Harbour Ahead Of New Year Fireworks
US Embassy India Warning
‘If You Break US Laws…’: US Embassy In India Warns Against Illegal Immigration