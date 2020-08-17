हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
SP Balasubrahmanyam

Rajinikanth wishes singer SP Balasubrahmanyam a speedy recovery, shares video message

SP Balasubrahmanyam has tested positive for COVID-19.

Rajinikanth wishes singer SP Balasubrahmanyam a speedy recovery, shares video message
Image Courtesy: Facebook/@SPB

Mumbai: Superstar Rajinikanth on Monday wished a speedy recovery to singer SP Balasubrahmanyam after the latter was tested positive for COVID-19 with `mild` symptoms.

The 69-year-old star posted a video message on Twitter and shared his good wishes for the musician. In the clip, the `Robot` actor said, "SP Balasubramaniam have sung in most Indian languages for more than 50 years. He has been infected with corona. I am happy that he is out of danger now."

Rajinikanth concluded the message by saying, "I pray to god and wish for his speedy recovery."

Along with the message posted on the micro-blogging site, the `2.0` star noted, "Get well soon dear Balu sir."

Balasubrahmanyam, who is undergoing treatment at MGM Healthcare following coronavirus diagnosis, continues to be on life support in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), the hospital said on August 15.

Earlier MGM Healthcare had issued a statement saying that the musician is stable and is being closely monitored by doctors for clinical parameters.

On August 5, the musician confirmed testing positive for COVID-19 with `mild` symptoms through a video message posted on his official Facebook page. 

Tags:
SP BalasubrahmanyamRajinikanthCoronavirusCOVID-19
Next
Story

In pics: The bond Sushant Singh Rajput shared with his niece Mallika Singh
  • 26,47,663Confirmed
  • 50,921Deaths

Full coverage

  • 2,06,92,320Confirmed
  • 7,50,744Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT15M47S

Zee World Exclusive: Five big revelations about China and Pakistan conspiracy