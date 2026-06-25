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Rajinikanth's first look from 'Dharman' unveiled; fans love the Superstar's swag

The makers of Dharman have finally unveiled Rajinikanth's much-awaited look from the film after teasing fans with a behind-the-scenes making video. The Superstar's stylish new avatar and hairstyle have already sparked excitement across social media.

Published: Jun 25, 2026, 08:56 PM IST|Updated: Jun 25, 2026, 08:56 PM IST
Rajinikanth's first look from 'Dharman' unveiled; fans love the Superstar's swag
Image Credit: Ashwath Marimuthu/X

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