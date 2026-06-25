Rajinikanth's first look from 'Dharman' unveiled; fans love the Superstar's swag

Chennai: After having dropped a making video that showed how the team had arrived at Superstar Rajinikanth's look in his upcoming film 'Dharman', the makers of the film, being directed by Ashwath Marimuthu, have now released Rajinikanth's look and hairstyle in the film. Taking to his X timeline, director Ashwath Marimuthu shared a brand new poster of Rajinikanth from the film and wrote, "We heard you !! Ithan hair styleu (This is the hair style)!! Ithan looku (This is the look)! Sexy work @kabilanchelliah."