Actress Ritika Singh, who has made a name for herself with her strong characters in the South Industry and Hindi films, is very active on social media. She has shared a video of herself, in which she is showing her 'fat-to-fit' journey. She told how she lost weight despite her knee injury and regained her old figure.

Ritika Singh shared a video on Instagram, in the beginning of which she told that her weight had increased and she had reached 72 kg. After this, in the video, she showed how she reduced her weight by working out, hard work and dedication and returned to fit shape again.

How did the change come in 3 months?

While sharing the video, the actress wrote, "The last three months have been full of changes for me. Not only because my weight had increased a lot, but also because my old knee injuries had started hurting more. The pain was so much that I was not able to walk properly, it had become difficult to even kick or dance. Then I looked at myself in the mirror and said to myself, 'Enough is enough, now it is time to change myself completely."

Faced every challenge

Describing the challenges he faced during this time, he further wrote, "I made many big changes in my lifestyle, like improving diet, exercise, and routine... but the biggest change for me was to pay attention to some small things, which often seem 'small and useless', but in reality, those things had the biggest impact." For example, there can be such things.

The actress ended the post saying, "I would like to talk more about this because I really feel it can help a lot of people to not only look better, but most importantly feel better too."

Talking about the work front, Ritika recently appeared in superstar Rajinikanth's film 'Vettaiyan'. In this film, she played the role of ASP Roopa Kiran. In this role, she works with Rajinikanth, i.e. she is a part of his team.

