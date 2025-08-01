Rajiv Thakur Was Removed From 'The Great Indian Kapil Show'? Comedian Breaks Silence

New Delhi: Comedian Rajiv Thakur, who was part of 'The Great Indian Kapil Show' in previous season has finally broken his silence about his absence from the show in Season 3. In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, Rajiv revealed the reason behind not being a part of the current season.

Rajiv Thakur Removed From Kapil Sharma's Show

Rajiv said, "Itne bade show se koi rest nahi leta, obviously aapko nikala gaya hoga." After laughing it off, he added, "Just kidding. Shayad kuch dates match nahi hui kyunki voh beech beech mein bula rahe the. Like ek episode kiya fir dusre ki mere paas date nahi thi. Mereko naa ek hota hai commitment kardi toh uspe rehna hai. Unko bhi time ka bahut chal raha hai ki 55 min ka hi episode banana hai, already Kiku, Krushna aur guest have so much to do fir yahan space bhut kum banti hai aapki."

Rajiv was a part of Season 1 and Season 2 of The Great Indian Kapil Show.

About The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 3

The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 3 saw Navjot Singh Sidhu coming back alongside Archana Puran Singh. The first episode saw Salman Khan as the guest, and now, in the upcoming episode, audience will see Parineeti Chopra and husband and politician Raghav Chadha gracing the show.

The cast includes Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda and Sunil Grover.

About Rajiv Thakur's Stand-Up

Rajiv is busy with India tour for his stand-up comedy show Gen Z Aur 90s Waale. He will begin the tour with his first show at Gurgaon's Guftagu Comedy Club followed by Delhi and will conclude the tour in Kanpur after performing in cities like Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Lucknow, according to HT report.