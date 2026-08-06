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  • /Rajkumar Santoshi rates Sunny Deol's Batwara 1947 character 'better than Superman, Iron Man, and all the superheroes'

Rajkumar Santoshi rates Sunny Deol's Batwara 1947 character 'better than Superman, Iron Man, and all the superheroes'

Batwara 1947 features Shabana Azmi, Sunny Deol, and Preity Zinta and will release worldwide on August 14, 2026.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByRitika Handoo
Published: Aug 06, 2026, 04:31 PM IST|Updated: Aug 06, 2026, 04:31 PM IST
Rajkumar Santoshi rates Sunny Deol's Batwara 1947 character 'better than Superman, Iron Man, and all the superheroes'
Image Credit: Movie Posters

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Rajkumar Santoshi rates Sunny Deol's Batwara 1947 character 'better than Superman, Iron Man, and all the superheroes'
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