During a press interview, Rajkumar Sanotshi shared, “Tara Singh fights for his own right. Our character fights for someone else, and he goes to a great extent at the cost of his own family. I’m confident I can write good action heroes, whether it’s Ghatak or Ghayal, but the character I’ve written for Sunny in this film, I rate it better than Superman, Iron Man, and all the superheroes put together. Because people can fight an individual, a group, and an army, but here, Sunny is fighting against fanaticism. The best of them can’t stand tall against it,” argued the filmmaker.