New Delhi: Batwara 1947 is one of the most anticipated films of 2026, headlined by Shabana Azmi, Sunny Deol, and Preity Zinta. After creating strong buzz with its powerful teasers, the recently released trailer has further heightened excitement and won hearts with its moving narrative and impactful performances. The trailer was recently launched offering a glimpse into one of the darkest chapters.
The trailer also showcases another powerful performance by Sunny Deol as a brave character. Recently, director Rajkumar Santoshi clarified that Sunny Deol’s character in Batwara 1947 bears no resemblance to his iconic Tara Singh from the Gadar franchise, drawing a clear distinction between the two roles.
During a press interview, Rajkumar Sanotshi shared, “Tara Singh fights for his own right. Our character fights for someone else, and he goes to a great extent at the cost of his own family. I’m confident I can write good action heroes, whether it’s Ghatak or Ghayal, but the character I’ve written for Sunny in this film, I rate it better than Superman, Iron Man, and all the superheroes put together. Because people can fight an individual, a group, and an army, but here, Sunny is fighting against fanaticism. The best of them can’t stand tall against it,” argued the filmmaker.
Batwara 1947 features a stellar ensemble cast featuring Shabana Azmi, Sunny Deol, Preity G Zinta, Karan Deol, Ali Fazal and Abhimanyu Singh and marks the much-awaited reunion of Rajkumar Santoshi and Sunny Deol after nearly three decades.
Produced under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions, Batwara 1947 is directed by Rajkumar Santoshi. The music is composed by A. R. Rahman, while the lyrics are penned by Javed Akhtar. The film is produced by Aamir Khan and Aparna Purohit and is slated for a worldwide theatrical release on August 14, 2026.
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