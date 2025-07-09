Rajkummar Rao And Patralekhaa Annouce Pregnancy In Heartfelt Post: 'Baby On The Way'
Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa announced pregnancy. Taking to Instagram the Star couple shared the good news on July 9.
- Rajkummar Rao and Patralekha are expecting their first child.
- The couple got married in 2021.
- Rajkummar Rao will next be seen in 'Maalik'.
New Delhi: Bollywood star couple Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa are expecting their first child. The duo took to Instagram to share the happy news in a joint post. In the heartwarming announcement, they simply captioned the photo, 'Elated,' capturing their joy as they embark on this new chapter together.
Take A Look At The Heartfelt Post:
(This is a developing story)
