RAJKUMMAR RAO

Rajkummar Rao And Patralekhaa Annouce Pregnancy In Heartfelt Post: 'Baby On The Way'

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa announced pregnancy. Taking to Instagram the Star couple shared the good news on July 9. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 09, 2025, 05:46 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Rajkummar Rao and Patralekha are expecting their first child.
  • The couple got married in 2021.
  • Rajkummar Rao will next be seen in 'Maalik'.
Trending Photos

Rajkummar Rao And Patralekhaa Annouce Pregnancy In Heartfelt Post: 'Baby On The Way' (Image: @rajkummar_rao/Instagram)

New Delhi: Bollywood star couple Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa are expecting their first child. The duo took to Instagram to share the happy news in a joint post. In the heartwarming announcement, they simply captioned the photo, 'Elated,' capturing their joy as they embark on this new chapter together.

Take A Look At The Heartfelt Post:

 

 

(This is a developing story

