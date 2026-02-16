Rajkummar Rao’s new look shocks fans: Netizens react to patchy beard and moustache, call it ‘polished and artificial’

New Delhi: Stree actor Rajkummar Rao’s new look has taken the internet by storm. As fans eagerly await his return to the big screen, the actor’s recent appearance has gone viral on social media, sparking widespread discussion about his transformation.

Rajkummar Rao recently attended the Bolti Khidkiyaan Short Film Festival organised by casting director Mukesh Chhabra in Mumbai. Fans were quick to notice a visible change in his hair and overall appearance, leading to speculation and concern about his well-being.

Rajkummar Rao’s new look in viral videos

In the viral clips, Rajkummar Rao is seen dressed sharply in an all-black outfit. He opted for a classic chic look with a plain shirt paired with distressed jeans, completing the ensemble with white sneakers and glasses.

What caught most attention, however, was his patchy beard and moustache, a departure from his usual clean-shaven appearance. Several fans also pointed out that his hairstyle looked different and thinner than before.

Despite the chatter, the actor appeared cheerful as he posed and smiled for the paparazzi. Filmmaker Farah Khan also joined him for pictures during the event.

Rajkummar Rao’s new look sparks online chatter

Reacting to the video, one user commented, “What happened to Rajkummar Rao? Too much hair loss all of a sudden?”

Different shades of Rajkummar Rao… but this latest look genuinely shocked me.

Another wrote, “Different shades of Rajkummar Rao… but this latest look genuinely shocked me. I could barely recognise him. Honestly, he never had conventional charm. What he had was uniqueness. Now even that feels replaced by something overly polished and artificial.”

However, many fans suggested that the look might be for an upcoming project.

One user commented, “He is playing Sourav Ganguly in his biopic.”

Another wrote, “He is doing the role of Sourav Ganguly. That’s Ganguly’s current look. Later, he will play the younger version as well.”

A fan also pointed out, “This appears to be a look for a film. It’s too specific , the common man hair, the glasses, the subtle expression. We know he doesn’t appear like this in public as Rajkummar.”

Rajkummar Rao is set to portray former Indian cricketer Sourav Ganguly in an upcoming biographical film, with shooting expected to begin around March 2026.

The actor also reportedly has a biopic on renowned public prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam in his lineup.