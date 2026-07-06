/Rajkummar Rao-starrer 'Dada - The Sourav Ganguly Story' to unveil its first look on THIS date

Versatile Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao is dominating the cinematic landscape with two massive biographical projects. Trade circles are buzzing with anticipation as the makers of the highly awaited sports biopic Dada – The Sourav Ganguly Story prepare a special reveal, while the official teaser for his intense courtroom drama Prahaar - The Untold Story of Ujjwal Nikam has already taken digital platforms by storm.
Amid escalating excitement, industry sources indicate that the production house behind Dada – The Sourav Ganguly Story is gearing up to unveil the first official sneak peek of the film on July 8. The date strategically coincides with the birthday of the legendary former Indian cricket captain, Sourav Ganguly.
According to a source close to the production house, "The first look of Dada – The Sourav Ganguly Story is set to be unveiled. The film went on floors in April this year, and the shoot has been progressing in full swing. It will be interesting to see whether the makers also announce the film's release date and lock one of the upcoming major release windows."
While the producers have maintained strict confidentiality regarding the asset drop, the July 8 reveal is expected to serve as a fitting tribute to Ganguly, offering enthusiasts their very first look at Rajkummar Rao stepping into the shoes of the iconic cricketer.
Simultaneously, Rao is commanding attention for his dramatic transformation into celebrated public prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam in Prahaar - The Untold Story of Ujjwal Nikam. The film's official teaser was digitally released by the makers on Thursday, setting a dark, investigative tone.
The teaser introduces viewers to a tense world, centering on an investigative wall covered in case files, classified photographs, and sprawling notes tied to the "Terror in Mumbai: City Under Siege" dossier. The biographical drama places a sharp emphasis on the high-profile trial of Ajmal Kasab, the lone surviving Pakistani terrorist captured during the 2008 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks.
The narrative positioning of the film is powerfully underscored by the teaser's standout logline: "Killing Kasab was easy, proving who sent him was war."
Prahaar is directed by acclaimed filmmaker Avinash Arun, celebrated for his directorial work on the gritty streaming series Paatal Lok and the poignant drama Three of Us. The project is backed by powerhouse producer Dinesh Vijan under the Maddock Films banner, continuing their successful collaborative streak with Rajkummar Rao.
Apart from Rao leading the legal battle, the film features a stellar ensemble cast, including Wamiqa Gabbi, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Sikandar Kher in pivotal roles. Prahaar - The Untold Story of Ujjwal Nikam is officially scheduled to hit theaters nationwide on August 7, 2026.
One-Line Summary: Actor Rajkummar Rao is set to surprise fans with a first look at his Sourav Ganguly biopic on July 8, hot on the heels of the intense teaser release for his upcoming August 7 legal thriller, Prahaar.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.