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  • /Rajkummar Rao-starrer 'Dada - The Sourav Ganguly Story' to unveil its first look on THIS date

Rajkummar Rao-starrer 'Dada - The Sourav Ganguly Story' to unveil its first look on THIS date

As the intense courtroom teaser for Prahaar builds digital momentum, makers of Rajkummar Rao's sports biopic Dada – The Sourav Ganguly Story are gearing up to unveil its highly anticipated first look on the cricket legend's birthday.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jul 06, 2026, 11:53 PM IST|Updated: Jul 06, 2026, 11:53 PM IST
Rajkummar Rao-starrer 'Dada - The Sourav Ganguly Story' to unveil its first look on THIS date
Image Credit: IMDb

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