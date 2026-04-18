Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3038691https://zeenews.india.com/people/rajkummar-rao-to-limit-work-to-two-films-a-year-says-family-now-shapes-his-choices-3038691.html
NewsEntertainmentPeopleRajkummar Rao to limit work to two films a year, says family now shapes his choices
RAJKUMMAR RAO

Rajkummar Rao to limit work to two films a year, says family now shapes his choices


Rajkummar Rao has officially announced his decision to limit his professional commitments to two films a year to prioritise his family, particularly his daughter, Parvati.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Apr 18, 2026, 04:00 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Rajkummar Rao to limit work to two films a year, says family now shapes his choices(Source: Instagram)

New Delhi: Actor Rajkummar Rao has said he is consciously slowing down his professional pace, revealing that he plans to work on only two films a year going forward as he prioritises family and more meaningful roles.

Known for his versatility across films like Stree, HIT: The First Case, and Srikanth, Rao shared that this shift marks a new phase in his life, one driven less by quantity of work and more by purpose and balance. The actor, who has built a reputation for experimenting with diverse characters, said he now wants to be more selective with the projects he takes on.

Speaking on The Right Angle with Sonal Kalra, Rao reflected on how becoming a father has transformed his outlook. Talking about his daughter Parvati, he said even mentioning her name brings an instant smile to his face. He added that his motivation to work has changed significantly, as he now considers the kind of films she would watch when she grows up and how she might perceive his choices.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Rao also recalled taking a five-month break after her birth, describing it as a deeply fulfilling period. However, returning to work soon after proved emotionally challenging, as he found it difficult to step away from those early moments of her life. “I wanted to be with her 24/7 and watch her grow,” he said.

The actor further noted that his decisions are now guided by a desire to make his family proud, mentioning his mother and actor Patralekha as key pillars of support.

Emphasising growth over burnout, Rao said he wants to push himself creatively while maintaining a healthier work-life balance. On the work front, he was recently seen in Netflix’s Toaster and will next star in Raftaar alongside Keerthy Suresh.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Shubman Gill
IPL 2026: Shubman Gill slams fifty as Gujarat Titans keep KKR winless
Strait of Hormuz
Hormuz reopens: What changed in hours and why India gains on 3 fronts
Josh Hazlewood
Josh Hazlewood opens up his strengths ahead of DC vs RCB clash
Women’s Reservation Bill
Women’s Reservation Bill fails in Lok Sabha – Why both sides claiming victory
Gold
Gold plays an important role in diversified investment portfolios: HSBC MF CEO
Supreme Court News
SC brings Sterling Biotech case to a close after Rs 9,800 crore recovery
Hardik Pandya
Hardik Pandya creates IPL history, becomes 4th player to...
Zareen Khan
Zareen Khan mourns Mother Parveen Khan’s death, shares emotional tribute
Romi Bhinder
BCCI fines Rajasthan Royals manager Romi Bhinder for using phone in dugout
Sunny Deol
Sunny Deol begins shooting for A.R. Murugadoss’ action thriller