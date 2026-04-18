Rajkummar Rao to limit work to two films a year, says family now shapes his choices

New Delhi: Actor Rajkummar Rao has said he is consciously slowing down his professional pace, revealing that he plans to work on only two films a year going forward as he prioritises family and more meaningful roles.

Known for his versatility across films like Stree, HIT: The First Case, and Srikanth, Rao shared that this shift marks a new phase in his life, one driven less by quantity of work and more by purpose and balance. The actor, who has built a reputation for experimenting with diverse characters, said he now wants to be more selective with the projects he takes on.

Speaking on The Right Angle with Sonal Kalra, Rao reflected on how becoming a father has transformed his outlook. Talking about his daughter Parvati, he said even mentioning her name brings an instant smile to his face. He added that his motivation to work has changed significantly, as he now considers the kind of films she would watch when she grows up and how she might perceive his choices.

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Rao also recalled taking a five-month break after her birth, describing it as a deeply fulfilling period. However, returning to work soon after proved emotionally challenging, as he found it difficult to step away from those early moments of her life. “I wanted to be with her 24/7 and watch her grow,” he said.

The actor further noted that his decisions are now guided by a desire to make his family proud, mentioning his mother and actor Patralekha as key pillars of support.

Emphasising growth over burnout, Rao said he wants to push himself creatively while maintaining a healthier work-life balance. On the work front, he was recently seen in Netflix’s Toaster and will next star in Raftaar alongside Keerthy Suresh.