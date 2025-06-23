New Delhi: The excitement around highly anticipated action entertainer Maalik is palpable. Actor Rajkummar Rao’s fiery transformation into a ruthless gangster is making fans eagerly wait for the film's release.

Rajkummar has gone all-in for the role, growing his beard for over 80 days to sport a wild, rugged look that radiates raw intensity and power. This makeover has left fans stunned, with many calling it as Rajkummar’s boldest and most fearless look yet.

One fan commented, “This new avatar of Raj is very exciting ”. Another wrote, “Didn’t expect this avatar - Raj is on fire ”.

Some more users also commented, “Raj Bhai is on fire… He’s returning in a new avatar! ”, “Jawab hi nahi bro @rajkummar_rao ”. “Aap toh cha gaye bhaiya g Best of luck”.

Director Pulkit shares, “We wanted Raj to embody a sense of raw power, something that feels lived-in, gritty, and unapologetically real. He committed to the process fully, both physically and emotionally. Rajkummar Rao grew his beard for nearly three months to embody a character bursting with wild energy. What you see in the teaser is just the beginning, there’s so much more to this character, and Rajkummar has delivered something truly special.”

Directed by Pulkit and produced by Kumar Taurani under the Tips Films banner, along with Jay Shewakramani of Northern Lights Films, Maalik hits cinemas on 11th July 2025.