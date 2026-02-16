Rajpal Yadav bail hearing: Delhi HC grants interim relief, sets Rs 1.5 crore deposit deadline

Rajpal Yadav bail hearing: The Delhi High Court on Monday granted interim relief to Bollywood actor Rajpal Yadav, giving his counsel time until 3 pm to deposit a demand draft of Rs 1.5 crore in connection with an ongoing cheque bounce case, as per a report by India Today.

The court clarified that Yadav would be released on interim bail if the demand draft is submitted by the stipulated deadline. Failing that, the matter will be taken up for hearing again on Tuesday morning.

Bail Sought to Attend Niece’s Wedding

Yadav had approached the court seeking interim bail to attend his niece’s wedding scheduled for February 19. During the hearing, his counsel informed the court that a reply had been filed, though it was not yet on record. The case was briefly passed over and is expected to be taken up again later in the day.

Background: Cheque Bounce Case

The proceedings arise from a cheque bounce case in which Yadav had challenged his sentence order. According to the complainant’s counsel, Avnit Singh Sikka, the actor had signed seven cheques, each worth Rs 1.5 crore. Following the dishonour of the cheques, Yadav was sentenced to three months’ imprisonment on each count and fined Rs 1.35 crore per cheque.

The complainant’s counsel added that Yadav neither paid the fines nor succeeded in suspending his sentence. The High Court had earlier dismissed his plea for suspension of sentence. In 2024, Yadav proposed a settlement through mediation but allegedly did not clear the dues.

Previous Court Orders and Deposits

Yadav had made multiple applications before Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma’s court seeking time to pay, depositing Rs 75 lakh. After failing to pay the remaining amount, the court, on February 2, granted him two days to surrender. Yadav reportedly did not comply and filed another application seeking an extension.

After surrendering and changing his legal representation, Yadav filed a fresh plea for interim bail to attend a family function. The Delhi High Court has now tied his interim release to the immediate deposit of Rs 1.5 crore, setting a 3 pm deadline for compliance.