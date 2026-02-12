Rajpal Yadav bail plea adjourned: When will Hera Pheri actor be released? - All you need to know

In the latest development in Rajpal Yadav’s case, the Delhi High Court has adjourned the hearing on his bail plea to Monday (February 16) and directed the complainant to file a response.

| Last Updated: Feb 12, 2026, 03:26 PM IST | Source: Bureau