NewsEntertainmentPeopleRajpal Yadav bail plea adjourned: When will Hera Pheri actor be released? - All you need to know
Rajpal Yadav bail plea adjourned: When will Hera Pheri actor be released? - All you need to know
In the latest development in Rajpal Yadav’s case, the Delhi High Court has adjourned the hearing on his bail plea to Monday (February 16) and directed the complainant to file a response.
Trending Photos
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.
TAGS
Advertisement
Live Tv
Advertisement