Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2913930https://zeenews.india.com/people/rajpal-yadav-celebrates-22-years-of-marriage-calls-wife-radha-his-greatest-strength-2913930.html
NewsLifestylePeople
RAJPAL YADAV

Rajpal Yadav Celebrates 22 Years of Marriage, Calls Wife Radha His 'Greatest Strength'

Rajpal Yadav calls wife Radha his Greatest Strength when there marriage completes 22 years. 

|Last Updated: Jun 10, 2025, 05:31 PM IST|Source: IANS
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Rajpal Yadav Celebrates 22 Years of Marriage, Calls Wife Radha His 'Greatest Strength' (Source:Instagram)

 Mumbai:  Actor Rajpal Yadav, known for his impeccable comic timing, turned emotional on a special milestone as he celebrated 22 years of togetherness with his wife, Radha.

Taking to Instagram, the actor poured his heart out in a touching tribute, calling Radha his 'greatest strength.' Yadav praised Radha for gracefully fulfilling every role—as a wife, mother, and daughter-in-law and acknowledged how her unwavering support had shaped their life together.

Describing her as his soulmate, the ‘Phir Hera Pheri’ actor shared that their bond is something beyond words or photos, etched deeply in time. Sharing a series of their photos, Rajpal Yadav wrote, “22 years of togetherness, but seems like yesterday. Radha ji, you maintained every relationship so beautifully — a wife, a mother, a daughter-in-law... And above all, being my greatest strength. This journey could never have been complete without you.

Your smile, your company, your everything still touches the heart. This post is not a picture, but a memory of the loving journey you were my soulmate — and always will be. @radharajpalyadav Happy Anniversary.” The first image captures the couple at their wedding mandap, dressed as bride and groom. The following photos showcase moments from their journey together over the years.

Rajpal Yadav tied the knot for the first time in 1992, but tragedy struck soon after the birth of their first child, as his wife passed away due to complications. Years later, after making a name for himself in the film industry, he found love again in Radha Yadav and married her in 2003.

The actor is a proud father to two daughters. Not many know that Rajpal first met his wife, Radha, during the shoot of ‘The Hero’ in 2001. At the time, Yadav was 31 and busy establishing himself in the film industry. Their connection began on set and gradually grew stronger as they stayed in touch after the shoot.

Two years later, the couple tied the knot in an intimate, low-key ceremony. 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK