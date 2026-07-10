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  • /Rajpal Yadav gets 3-month jail term; Delhi HC directs actor to comply or face further prison time

Rajpal Yadav gets 3-month jail term; Delhi HC directs actor to comply or face further prison time

The Delhi High Court has upheld actor Rajpal Yadav's conviction and three-month jail sentence in multiple cheque bounce cases, refusing to grant him probation due to his repeated violations of court undertakings.

Published: Jul 10, 2026, 03:24 PM IST|Updated: Jul 10, 2026, 03:24 PM IST
Rajpal Yadav gets 3-month jail term; Delhi HC directs actor to comply or face further prison time
Image Credit: IMDb

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