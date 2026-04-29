Rajpal Yadav joins Salman Khan-Nayanthara's upcoming action flick by Vamsi Paidipally: Report

New Delhi: Actor Rajpal Yadav is back in news and seems like he is getting meatier projects in his kitty. Reports suggest that he has bagged a role in Salman Khan's upcoming film with South director Vamsi Paidipally. According to a report in Bollywood Hungama, Rajpal Yadav will be seen playing a key role in this action flick which features Salman Khan and Nayanthara.

ALSO READ: Rajpal Yadav reacts to his 13-year age gap with wife Radha: 'Langoor ko hoor mil gayi'

The report also states that the superstar shares a great relationship with the comedian and he fits the character perfectly.

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Earlier, Salman Khan extended his support to Rajpal Yadav for his three decades of contribution to the film industry, lauding his consistency and the value he brings to every performance. This came after in a recent award show the host apparently takes a dig at Rajpal's ongoing cheque bounce case.

Rajpal bhai aap 30 yrs se kaam kar rahe ho aur hum sabne aapko repeat kiya hai baar baar kyunki aap apna kaam jante ho aur ek value laate ho , kaam toh aapko bohot milega aur issi dollar rate pe milega aur milte rahega . Hakikat yeh hai .

Aur yeh yaad rakhna ke kabhi kabhi flow… pic.twitter.com/CzE86CCYXH — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) April 7, 2026

For the uninitiated, the incident happened at the Screen awards between journalist Saurabh Dwivedi, Zakir Khan, and Rajpal Yadav was linked to his ongoing financial case. "Rajpal bhai, dollar kitna bhi upar-neeche ho jaye, aapko utne hi paise lautane padenge, jitne udhar hai (Rajpal bhai, no matter how high or low the dollar goes, you'll have to return exactly the same amount you borrowed," Saurabh said.

ALSO READ: Salman Khan supports Rajpal Yadav after comedian mocked at awards event, 'Rajpal bhai ...dollar rate pe milega aur milte rahega'

Saurabh's comments didn't go well with several netizens as they found his joke in poor taste.

Rajpal Yadav controversy

Rajpal Yadav was granted interim bail in a Rs 9 crore cheque bounce case linked to a loan taken for his 2010 film Ata Pata Laapata. The actor had taken Rs 5 crore from businessman Madhav Gopal Agrawal, and with interest and penalties, the amount later increased to Rs 9 crore. He deposited Rs 1.5 crore and has been granted interim bail until March 18.

Additionally, the actor has also been asked to surrender his passport. He is currently completing his work commitments.

Following the incident, several members of the film industry have reportedly extended support to the actor during his difficult phase.

(With ANI inputs)