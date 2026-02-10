Rajpal Yadav Net Worth: A look at Bollywood actor's earnings, new film offer by Sonu Sood amid financial crisis

Rajpal Yadav Net Worth: Actor Sonu Sood has come forward to support fellow actor Rajpal Yadav after the latter made an emotional confession about facing severe financial distress ahead of surrendering in a Rs 9 crore cheque bounce case.

Sonu Offers Film and Signing Amount

On Tuesday, Sonu Sood took to X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram Stories to announce that he would offer Rajpal Yadav a role in his upcoming film, along with a signing amount to help him financially. Sonu also urged members of the film industry to stand by Rajpal during what he described as a difficult phase in the actor’s life.

“Rajpal Yadav is a gifted actor who has given years of unforgettable work to our industry. Sometimes life turns unfair, not because of talent, but because timing can be brutal. He will be part of my film, and I believe this is the moment for all of us..producers, directors, colleagues to stand together. A small signing amount, adjustable against future work, is not charity, it’s dignity,” Sonu wrote, adding that the signing amount would be adjustable against future work and was meant to uphold dignity, not charity.

Rajpal Yadav is a gifted actor who has given years of unforgettable work to our industry. Sometimes life turns unfair, not because of talent, but because timing can be brutal. He will be part of my film, and I believe this is the moment for all of us..producers, directors,… — sonu sood (@SonuSood) February 10, 2026

Sonu further appealed to producers, directors and colleagues to extend support to Rajpal, stating that the industry must remind its own members that they are not alone during tough times. “When one of our own is going through a tough phase, the industry must remind him he’s not alone. This is how we show we are more than just an industry,” he said.

Rajpal’s Emotional Statement Goes Viral

Sonu’s message followed Rajpal Yadav’s emotional statement that went viral on social media, where the actor spoke about his financial hardship. According to Mint, Rajpal said he had no money and no one to turn to for help, adding that he was dealing with the crisis alone.

Court Proceedings and Surrender at Tihar Jail

On February 6, 2026, senior advocate Abhijat appeared on behalf of Rajpal Yadav and informed the court that the actor would deposit Rs 25 lakh immediately, with a tentative repayment schedule agreed upon for the remaining amount. However, Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma observed that Rajpal was required to surrender a day earlier and would be heard only after doing so.

According to ANI, the Delhi High Court had earlier withdrawn the leniency granted to Rajpal Yadav and directed him to surrender before the concerned jail superintendent by February 4, 2026, citing repeated violations of undertakings to clear settlement dues.

The sentence imposed by the trial court had been suspended in June 2024 to facilitate an amicable settlement between the parties. However, the High Court observed that even partial payments promised through demand drafts and instalment schedules were not made within the stipulated time. The Court rejected explanations citing technical or typographical errors, stating that they did not inspire confidence given the consistent pattern of default.

Net Worth Figures

As per a 2025 report by Asianet News, Rajpal Yadav, known for popular films such as Malamaal Weekly, Hungama, Hulchul, Chup Chupke and the Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise, has an estimated net worth of around Rs 80 crore.