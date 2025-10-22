Rajpal Yadav Pays Emotional Tribute As Veteran Actor Asrani Passes Away At 84

Mumbai: Govardhan Asrani, fondly known as Asrani, carved his own niche in Bollywood with unparalleled comic timing and facial expressions. He acted in numerous movies and became the quintessential comedian of the film industry, and his demise has created a huge vacuum that will be difficult to fill.

The veteran actor passed away on Monday after a prolonged illness. He was 84. His last rites were performed at Santacruz Crematorium, where his family gathered for the last rites.

Condolences have been pouring in since the news came in. Bollywood actor Rajpal Yadav also paid tribute to Asrani, sharing his working experience with him.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Also Read | Asrani's Manager Reveals Legendary Actor's Wish For A Quiet Farewell: 'Main Ek Aam Aadmi Ki Tarah Jaana Chahta Hu'

Rajpal shared screen space with Asrani in films such as 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa', 'De Dana Dan', 'Chup Chup Ke', 'Khatta Meetha', among others.

"I grew up watching your films. And then I got the good fortune to work with you as a co-actor for 20-25 years...aapke jaane ka jo dukh hai lekin aapke jeene ka jo sukh mila..jaane se pehle jo aapne jiya hai apne vyaktitva ko lekar bade bade actor aaye..lekin aapka replacement koi nahi aaya (But no one can replace you)...I just did 'Bhoot Bangla' with you..So I will remember the joy of living with you for the rest of my life. And you will always be immortal. May God give peace to your soul," he said in a video.

Asrani made his debut in 1967 with 'Hare Kaanch Ki Choodiyan,' in which he played the friend of actor Biswajeet. He went on to appear as a lead actor in several Gujarati films before finding his footing in Hindi cinema.

Among his many memorable performances are those in 'Chupke Chupke,' 'Chhoti Si Baat,' 'Rafoo Chakkar,' 'Bawarchi,' 'Koshish,' and 'Mere Apne,' films that remain as delightful to watch today as when they were first released. But if one role immortalised Asrani forever, it was his portrayal of the eccentric jail warden in Ramesh Sippy's 1975 classic 'Sholay.'