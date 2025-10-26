Rajpal Yadav, Rajesh Puri Recall Fond Memories With Satish Shah; Stars Pay Emotional Tribute

Mumbai: Actors Rajpal Yadav and Rajesh Puri extended their heartfelt tributes to veteran star Satish Shah following his passing on Saturday.



Speaking to ANI, Rajesh Puri, who shared an old friendship with Satish Shah and also worked with him in multiple projects, expressed deep shock over hearing the news.



"We worked together even before I did 'Hum Log', collaborating on several TV shows and films. I wonder what happened to him. Earlier, we used to meet a lot when we worked together. The last time I met him was at the ITA party. It is very unbearable at the moment," Puri said.



The veteran actor recalled working with Shah on the show 'Nehle Pe Dehla', when he shared how the late actor would often pull his legs and make fun of him.



"I will really miss him. It was just last week when I was thinking about catching up with him," Puri added.



Rajpal Yadav also offered an emotional tribute to Satish Shah.



"Just his face was enough to bring a smile to your face. He perfectly did the job of spreading laughter with his performances, whether with comic roles or with his act as a dead body. May his soul rest in peace. It is a great loss to the industry. He was such a warm person and would always give his blessings to me. We were just students to teachers like him and Asrani sir," the actor told ANI.



Celebrities have also taken to their respective social media handles and paid tributes, remembering Satish Shah's memorable journey.



Filmmaker Karan Johar extended his condolences on Instagram and wrote "Om Shanti" accompanied by the folded hands emoji.



Choreographer and director Farah Khan, who worked with Satish Shah in the superhit film 'Mai Hoona Na', recalled her experience working with the actor. Farah paid tribute to the actor, saying, "Rest in peace. Dearest Satish, you were a joy to know and work with. Will miss u sending me memes and jokes every day."



The comedy legend Johny Lever paid tribute to Satish Shah by recalling the actor's memorable contributions to the television and film industry.

Among others were Madhur Bhandarkar, Sunny Deol, Shefali Shah, Rakul Preet Singh, R Madhavan, Genelia Deshmukh, and Ameesha Patel.



On Saturday, Satish Shah passed away due to a case of "septic shock". He was 74.