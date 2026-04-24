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NewsEntertainmentPeopleRajpal Yadav reacts to his 13-year age gap with wife Radha: 'Langoor ko hoor mil gayi'
RAJPAL YADAV

Rajpal Yadav reacts to his 13-year age gap with wife Radha: 'Langoor ko hoor mil gayi'

Rajpal Yadav was sent to Tihar Jail in connection with a Rs 9 crore debt and cheque bounce case in February this year.

Written By Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Apr 24, 2026, 10:49 AM IST|Source: Bureau
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Rajpal Yadav reacts to his 13-year age gap with wife Radha: 'Langoor ko hoor mil gayi'Pic Courtesy: Instagram/@Rajpalyadav

New Delhi: Actor Rajpal Yadav has been in the news for last few months over professional controversies. He recently featured on Shubhankar Mishra’s podcast where he shared lesser known facts about his personal life and also addressed the 13-year age gap between him and his wife Radha Yadav.

How Rajpal met Radha

Rajpal Yadav opened up on how he met his wife Radha. He recalled, "We met in Calgary. Even today, I don’t understand how a man from Uttar Pradesh found a life partner there. But it turned out beautifully, I didn’t realise then that she would become my backbone…My aunt used to say, ‘Langoor ko hoor mil gayi’ (a plain man got a beautiful wife), and I used to feel the same."

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Adding more, he said, "I respect her a lot. There’s an age gap of 10–12 years between us, but our communication has always been strong. In fact, when we met, her Hindi was better than mine. She knew five languages… A lot of my friends still ask me, ‘How did you manage this?’ She buys my clothes. I trust her choices – if she could choose me, she can choose anything well. She manages all my expenses. I’m not someone who keeps track of accounts too much."

ALSO READ: Rajpal Yadav replies to Gurukul students who sent him their pocket money when he was in Jail, says 'will meet and hug...'

Rajpal Yadav's marriage & kids

The couple first met in 2001 on the set of the film “The Hero” and, after dating for two years, tied the knot in a private ceremony. Rajpal Yadav and his wife, Radha, got married in 2003 and the couple has two daughters. 

Rajpal Yadav also has one daughter from his first wife, who died after childbirth.

ALSO READ: Rajpal Yadav Shares How His Wife Keeps Him Spiritually Connected With Radha Krishna

Radha's spiritual connection

In October last year, Rajpal Yadav expressed his gratitude for her guidance and support, highlighting how her presence strengthens his faith and devotion. Wishing his wife on birthday, he shared a heartfelt post reading: “There are two Radha's in my life, one is my ancestral goddess Radharani who is the tilak of my forehead and one is my adhangini, companion Radha who is my pride and pride! Thank you Radha for coming into my life and keeping me connected with Radha Krishna in the true meaning! Thank you for being the responsible person that you are, the way you have handled home and family, and you have supported me for the last 22 years, it's commendable! It won't be incorrect to say, You are great! Love you! God bless you, may you live thousands of years! Happy Birthday.”(sic)

What is Rajpal Yadav controversy?

For the uninitiated, Rajpal Yadav was sent to Tihar Jail in connection with a Rs 9 crore debt and cheque bounce case in February this year. He was later granted interim bail by the Delhi High Court, to attend his niece's wedding in Shahjahanpur. Rajpal's lawyer informed the High Court that he has submitted a DD of Rs 1.5 crore. Additionally, the actor has also been asked to surrender his passport. He is currently completing his work commitments.

 

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Ritika Handoo

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