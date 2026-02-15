Rajpal Yadav released from Tihar jail? Actor's wife Radha Yadav reacts to viral clip

Rajpal Yadav Cheque Bouncing case: Speculation around actor Rajpal Yadav’s alleged release from Tihar Jail gathered momentum after a video of him thanking superstar Salman Khan went viral on social media. The clip led many to believe that the actor had been granted relief in his ongoing Rs 9 crore cheque-bouncing case. However, his wife Radha Yadav has now clarified that he remains behind bars.

Viral Video Sparks Rumours

The controversy began after an old video resurfaced online showing Rajpal addressing the media and praising Salman Khan. In the clip, he is heard saying, “Salman bhai bade bhai ki tarah hain. Salman bhai ke sath aaj baith ke andar se bahot khushi mehsoos hoti hai.” He added, “Sach me relieved mehsoos kar raha hoon.”

The video quickly went viral, with many speculating that Salman Khan may have extended support to help Rajpal secure his release from jail.

Wife Dismisses Release Claims

Putting an end to the rumours, Radha Yadav, in an interaction with Bombay Times, confirmed that the actor has not been released.

“As of now, he is not out of Tihar Jail. The bail hearing is scheduled for Monday (February 16),” she stated.

When asked about his well-being, she added briefly, “He is okay, from what I understand.”

Family Stands Strong Amid Crisis

Radha also shared that the family is standing united during this challenging phase. “Our whole family is together at this time. We are grateful for the support and love he is receiving from his fans and the film fraternity,” she said.

There have been reports suggesting that actors like Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn stepped in to help clear Rajpal’s financial dues. However, Radha refrained from confirming any names.

“I can't take any specific names right now, but I would just want to say many people from the industry have stepped in to support. I'm not able to divulge names and figures at this stage,” she said cautiously.

Ending on a hopeful note, she added, “We are hopeful that he will be out soon. That's all I can say now. Once Rajpalji is out, he will be able to speak to you and the media and give further clarity on the matter.”

Delhi High Court’s Earlier Order

According to ANI, the Delhi High Court had earlier withdrawn the leniency granted to Rajpal Yadav and directed him to surrender before the concerned jail superintendent by February 4, 2026, citing repeated violations of undertakings to clear settlement dues.

The trial court had suspended his sentence in June 2024 to facilitate an amicable settlement. However, the High Court observed that even partial payments promised through demand drafts and instalments were not made within the stipulated timeline. The court also rejected explanations citing technical or typographical errors, stating that they failed to inspire confidence given the consistent pattern of default.