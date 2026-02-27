Rajpal Yadav replies to Gurukul students who sent him their pocket money when he was in Jail, says 'will meet and hug...'

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Rajpal Yadav was recently granted interim bail in the cheque bounce cases against him. After coming out of Tihar jail, he thanked his fans, well-wishers and all those who supported him. Days after the incident, few students from a gurukul school in Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh expressed their disappointment over not being able to meet the actor.

For the unversed, these gurukul kids sent him their pocket money savings while Rajpal was in jail and wanted to meet him once he was out. Reacting to it, the actor has responded and said that once he gets the opportunity, he will surely meet them, hug them and click pictures as well, reported a top new agency.

In a 29-second video that has gone viral, the students are heard saying, "Namaste Rajpal bhaiya, we have learnt that you have returned home after being released from jail. Congratulations to you. We all want to meet you and know whether you received the help we sent. If you did, why did you not respond to our letter? We are upset with you."

Rajpal Yadav told a new agency, "As far as meeting the children is concerned, I was told they were from an orphanage. In my view, if children have an ashram, they are not orphans," he said.

When informed that the children were from a gurukul school, Yadav said, "I am a person who believes in the guru tradition, and all those children are my own. I will definitely meet them, hug them and take photographs with them."

Kumar Sagar, chairman of the Gurukul Seva Trust school, told the agency that the piggy bank was filled collectively by the students and some additional amount was also added before it was sent.

About Rajpal Yadav case

For the uninitiated, Rajpal has been granted interim bail by the Delhi High Court till March 18, to attend his niece's wedding in Shahjahanpur. Rajpal's lawyer informed the High Court that he has submitted a DD of Rs 1.5 crore. Additionally, the actor has also been asked to surrender his passport.

The next hearing in the matter is scheduled to take place on March 18.

Addressing the media after his release from jail, Rajpal said that he has the support of the entire country with him - from children to the elderly, everyone loves him dearly.